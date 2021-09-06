Caseworker (Homelessness)

Attractive Salary Packaging Options Supportive team environment Learning and Development Opportunities About the role We are seeking a passionate Case Worker to provide trauma informed, strengths-based casework for client groups who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness. The role will work with a diverse range of clients seeking assistance with homelessness including single women, men, children, young people and their families. The position is Permanent Full-time. The successful candidate will be flexible to travel to other work sites and participate in an after-hours and on-call roster, as required. Duties · Support all clients utilising a trauma informed, strengths-based approach · Assist and advocate for clients in meeting practical needs such as housing, budgeting, job attainment etc; · Ensure appropriate referrals are made to address risk factors such as mental health, drugs and alcohol and other contributors; · Ensure appropriate case plans are developed and periodically reviewed with an outcomes focus; Requirements · Tertiary qualifications in a Social Work, Psychology, or related area · Good working knowledge of accessing homelessness supports and accommodation · Sound knowledge of casework and case management principles; · A Working With Children Check and Criminal History Check · A NSW Driver’s license and insured vehicle About us At CatholicCare Diocese of Broken Bay we make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve. Our services include NDIS disability services, foster care and out of home care supports, services for seniors, children’s services and a range of Community Services supports. We are also a child-safe and child-friendly organisation. We are a safe, respectful, and inclusive employer. We welcome all applicants, regardless of their cultural background, gender, faith or disability. Our organisation will accommodate any reasonable requests to support you to thrive during the recruitment process and beyond. Culture and Benefits Please find attached a video about what it means to work at CatholicCare. We also offer: · Salary packaging benefits to receive up to $15,900 of your salary tax-free. · A focus on employee well-being, with regular reflective/practice supervision opportunities; · Access to training and learning opportunities. · An Employee Assistance Program offering free and confidential counselling and support; as well as · An additional Paid Leave day (CatholicCare Day) to be taken at the end of the year. How to apply If you are interested in this opportunity, please provide a cover letter addressing the role requirements, complete your work history and education information on the application page and submit your resume. Apply Now! No recruitment agencies pleas