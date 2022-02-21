Applicants have voted on the ease, speed and acceptability of making an application here
Aboriginal Community Engagement Manager
Pennant Hills, Sydney (with travel across the Diocese of Broken Bay)
Attractive Salary Packaging Options
Supportive team environment
Working from home options may be considered
About the role
We are seeking an Aboriginal Community Engagement Manager to lead, strengthen and promote community engagement between CatholicCare, Aboriginal organisations and communities.
This is a permanent full-time opportunity.
Duties
Work with Aboriginal people, elders, and communities to ensure that CatholicCare's services are accessible and tailored to meet their needs, achieving positive outcomes for Aboriginal people.
Promote CatholicCare services to Aboriginal groups and families within the Diocese.
Oversee CatholicCare's Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) in association with the RAP Working Group.
Explore other avenues for encouraging ongoing cultural immersion and education within the workplace.
Varied projects, such as the development and implementation of an Aboriginal Employment Strategy and an Aboriginal Communities Engagement Plan.
Requirements
Demonstrated ability to network and maintain relationships with a variety of stakeholders.
Excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal people.
Understand issues and challenges affecting Aboriginal people within the community.
An ability to build relationships with local Aboriginal communities.
A Working With Children Check and National Criminal History Check
Applicants will be required to disclose your COVID-19 vaccination status as part of your application for employment. You will also be required to provide further evidence of vaccination status or medical contraindication certificate as part of your recruitment /interview process.
Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification of this position under s14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). We can therefore confirm that this position is an Aboriginal Identified position and only Aboriginal candidates are eligible to apply. You may be required to provide confirmation that you are Aboriginal. This may include providing a cultural referee who can comment on your ability to develop and maintain relationships within Aboriginal communities.
About us
At CatholicCare Diocese of Broken Bay we make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve. Our services include NDIS disability services, foster care and out of home care supports, services for seniors, children’s services and a range of Community Services supports.
We are also a child-safe and child-friendly organisation.
We are a safe, respectful, and inclusive employer. We welcome all applicants, regardless of their cultural background, gender, faith or disability. Our organisation will accommodate any reasonable requests to support you to thrive during the recruitment process and beyond
We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan attached.
Culture and Benefits
Please find attached a video about what it means to work at CatholicCare. We also offer:
Salary packaging benefits to receive a portion of your salary tax-free.
A focus on employee well-being, with regular reflective/practice supervision opportunities.
Access to training and learning opportunities.
An Employee Assistance Program offering free and confidential counselling and support; as well as
An additional Paid Leave day (CatholicCare Day) to be taken at the end of the year.
How to apply
If you are interested in this opportunity, please provide a cover letter addressing the role requirements, complete your work history and education information on the application page and submit your resume.
Desired hours shown may exceed the hours actually required if the Job has flexible hours or may be shared with other employees.
