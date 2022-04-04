Office Assistant/Traineeship Opportunity- Aboriginal Identified

Get paid to learn! Excellent Entry Level opportunity! Supportive Team environment! About the role This is an amazing opportunity for a dedicated and enthusiastic candidate to gain valuable office administrative experience in a supportive environment, while being supported to complete their Certificate IV in Business Administration. This is a Permanent Full-time position where you will combine working in our office with attending a TAFE course to really kick start your career! This is an opportunity not to be missed! The role is based in Pennant Hills, Sydney and there is free parking available onsite. Duties General Office Administration tasks, such as filing, report preparation, data collection, ordering, event organising etc...

Provide exceptional Customer Service to our Staff and Visitors

As this is an Aboriginal Identified position, the successful candidate will also be invited to be involved in our RAP working group and other avenues for encouraging cultural immersion and education within the workplace. Requirements Basic computer literacy including Word, Excel, email and internet operations

Excellent Communication skills

A willingness to study Certificate IV in Business Administration (or currently studying)

Criminal History Check

Applicants will be required to disclose your COVID-19 vaccination status as part of your application for employment. You will also be required to provide further evidence of vaccination status or medical contraindication certificate as part of your recruitment /interview process.

Aboriginality is a genuine occupational qualification of this position under s126A of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). We can therefore confirm that this position is an Aboriginal Identified position and only Aboriginal candidates are eligible to apply. You may be required to provide confirmation that you are Aboriginal. About us

At CatholicCare Diocese of Broken Bay we make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve. Our services include NDIS disability services, foster care and out of home care supports, services for seniors, children’s services and a range of Community Services supports. We are also a child-safe and child-friendly organisation. We are a safe, respectful, and inclusive employer. We welcome all applicants, regardless of their cultural background, gender, faith or disability. Our organisation will accommodate any reasonable requests to support you to thrive during the recruitment process and beyond

Culture and Benefits

Please find attached a video about what it means to work at CatholicCare. We also offer: Salary packaging benefits to receive a portion of your salary tax-free.

A focus on employee well-being, with regular reflective/practice supervision opportunities;

Access to training and learning opportunities.

An Employee Assistance Program offering free and confidential counselling and support; as well as

An additional Paid Leave day (CatholicCare Day) to be taken at the end of the year. How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, please provide a cover letter addressing the role requirements, complete your work history and education information on the application page and submit your resume. Apply Now! No recruitment agencies please