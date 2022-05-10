Family & Domestic Violence Specialist Worker - Aboriginal Identified

Salary PLUS Salary Packaging PLUS Annual Leave loading

Supportive team environment

Learning and Development Opportunities About the role CatholicCare Diocese of Broken Bay is currently seeking a Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Worker to join the Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service (WDVCAS) program, based in Artarmon. The WDVCAS program provides support, advocacy, referrals and information for women experiencing domestic violence. This is an Aboriginal Identified position specifically required to promote the welfare of Aboriginal women and their children. This is a Max Term role, until June 2023, working 21 hours per week (Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays.) Duties Accept electronic and non-electronic referrals direct from government agencies and non-government services;

Contact clients referred to the WDVCAS in a timely and sensitive manner, conducting a threat assessment to ascertain their current risk status and undertaking safety planning to address a client’s immediate safety needs;

Attend court as required to provide information, assistance and court advocacy to WDVCAS clients;

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key WDVCAS partners including the NSW Police Force, Local Courts, legal representatives and referral agencies in order to facilitate client access to those agencies and services;

As this is an Aboriginal Identified position, the successful candidate will also be invited to be involved in our RAP working group and other avenues for encouraging cultural immersion and education within the workplace. Requirements Have excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal people;

Understand issues and challenges affecting Aboriginal people within the community and an ability to build relationships with local Aboriginal communities;

Understanding of domestic and family violence, its complexities and consequences;

Knowledge and understanding of the criminal justice response to domestic and family violence including AVO applications and criminal prosecutions and related legal matters such as family law, care and protection, migration and victim’s compensation issues;

NSW Working with Children Check and Criminal History Check

Current NSW Driver’s licence

Applicants will be required to disclose your COVID-19 vaccination status as part of your application for employment. You will also be required to provide further evidence of vaccination status or medical contraindication certificate as part of your recruitment /interview process. Female candidates only to apply as per our program requirements. Under Section 126A of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). Aboriginality is also a genuine occupational qualification of this position under s14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). We can therefore confirm that this position is an Aboriginal Identified position and only Aboriginal candidates are eligible to apply. You may be required to provide confirmation that you are Aboriginal. This may include providing a cultural referee who can comment on your ability to develop and maintain relationships within Aboriginal communities. About us

At CatholicCare Diocese of Broken Bay we make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve. Our services include NDIS disability services, foster care and out of home care supports, services for seniors, children’s services and a range of Community Services supports. We are also a child-safe and child-friendly organisation. We are a safe, respectful, and inclusive employer. We welcome all applicants, regardless of their cultural background, gender, faith or disability. Our organisation will accommodate any reasonable requests to support you to thrive during the recruitment process and beyond We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan attached.

Culture and Benefits

Please find attached a video about what it means to work at CatholicCare. We also offer: Salary packaging benefits to receive a portion of your salary tax-free.

A focus on employee well-being, with regular reflective/practice supervision opportunities;

Access to training and learning opportunities.

An Employee Assistance Program offering free and confidential counselling and support; as well as

An additional Paid Leave day (CatholicCare Day) to be taken at the end of the year. How to apply

If you are interested in this opportunity, please provide a cover letter addressing the role requirements, complete your work history and education information on the application page and submit your resume. Apply Now! No recruitment agencies please